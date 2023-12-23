When the Vancouver Canucks square off against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, will Noah Juulsen light the lamp? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Noah Juulsen score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Juulsen stats and insights

Juulsen is yet to score through 23 games this season.

In three games versus the Sharks this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Juulsen has no points on the power play.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks have given up 130 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.3 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.

Juulsen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:08 Away L 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:59 Away W 5-2 12/17/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:04 Away W 4-3 12/16/2023 Wild 0 0 0 11:08 Away L 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:32 Home W 4-0 12/12/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:44 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:35 Home W 4-3 12/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:31 Home W 2-0 12/5/2023 Devils 0 0 0 10:48 Home L 6-5 12/2/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:11 Away W 4-3

Canucks vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+

NBCS-CA and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

