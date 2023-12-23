On Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken square off with the Anaheim Ducks. Is Oliver Bjorkstrand going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Oliver Bjorkstrand score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)

Bjorkstrand stats and insights

  • In nine of 34 games this season, Bjorkstrand has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Ducks.
  • Bjorkstrand has picked up three goals and seven assists on the power play.
  • Bjorkstrand's shooting percentage is 10.9%, and he averages 2.7 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks have conceded 108 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.1 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Bjorkstrand recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:40 Away W 2-1
12/18/2023 Stars 1 0 1 18:55 Away L 4-3 OT
12/16/2023 Kings 1 1 0 17:40 Home L 3-2 SO
12/14/2023 Blackhawks 3 1 2 13:30 Home W 7-1
12/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:17 Home W 4-0
12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:56 Home L 3-0
12/9/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 20:19 Home L 4-3 OT
12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:55 Home L 2-1
12/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:56 Away L 4-2
12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:26 Away L 2-0

Kraken vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

