For those wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Vancouver Canucks and the San Jose Sharks on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Phillip Di Giuseppe a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Phillip Di Giuseppe score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Di Giuseppe stats and insights

  • In three of 31 games this season, Di Giuseppe has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In three games versus the Sharks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.
  • Di Giuseppe has zero points on the power play.
  • Di Giuseppe's shooting percentage is 7.9%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks have conceded 130 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.3 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.

Di Giuseppe recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/21/2023 Stars 0 0 0 7:54 Away L 4-3 OT
12/19/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:00 Away W 5-2
12/16/2023 Wild 0 0 0 8:56 Away L 2-1 SO
12/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:34 Home W 4-0
12/12/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:06 Home W 4-1
12/9/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 8:51 Home W 4-3
12/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 10:12 Home W 2-0
11/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:23 Home L 4-1
11/28/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:30 Home W 3-1
11/25/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:46 Away L 4-3

Canucks vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

