When the Vancouver Canucks play the San Jose Sharks on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, will Pius Suter find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Pius Suter score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Suter stats and insights

Suter has scored in five of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has scored one goal against the Sharks this season in two games (two shots).

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 20.8% of them.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 130 total goals (3.9 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.3 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.

Suter recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:37 Away L 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Predators 2 1 1 13:34 Away W 5-2 12/17/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 18:19 Away W 4-3 12/16/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:02 Away L 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:01 Home W 4-0 11/12/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:59 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 17:20 Away L 5-2 11/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:19 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 13:42 Home W 6-2 11/4/2023 Stars 1 1 0 13:33 Home W 2-0

Canucks vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+

NBCS-CA and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.