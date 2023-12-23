Can we expect Quinn Hughes scoring a goal when the Vancouver Canucks take on the San Jose Sharks at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Quinn Hughes score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360

Hughes stats and insights

  • Hughes has scored in eight of 34 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has scored two goals versus the Sharks this season in three games (10 shots).
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also 15 assists.
  • He takes 2.6 shots per game, and converts 10.1% of them.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 130 total goals (3.9 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.

Hughes recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/21/2023 Stars 1 0 1 26:48 Away L 4-3 OT
12/19/2023 Predators 2 0 2 23:02 Away W 5-2
12/17/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 23:13 Away W 4-3
12/16/2023 Wild 0 0 0 28:43 Away L 2-1 SO
12/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:43 Home W 4-0
12/12/2023 Lightning 3 0 3 22:25 Home W 4-1
12/9/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:46 Home W 4-3
12/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 27:57 Home W 2-0
12/5/2023 Devils 2 0 2 26:41 Home L 6-5
12/2/2023 Flames 1 1 0 22:40 Away W 4-3

Canucks vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

