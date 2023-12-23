Will Quinn Hughes Score a Goal Against the Sharks on December 23?
Can we expect Quinn Hughes scoring a goal when the Vancouver Canucks take on the San Jose Sharks at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Will Quinn Hughes score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)
Hughes stats and insights
- Hughes has scored in eight of 34 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has scored two goals versus the Sharks this season in three games (10 shots).
- He has one goal on the power play, and also 15 assists.
- He takes 2.6 shots per game, and converts 10.1% of them.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 130 total goals (3.9 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.
Hughes recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|26:48
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/19/2023
|Predators
|2
|0
|2
|23:02
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/17/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|23:13
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|28:43
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|12/14/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|19:43
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/12/2023
|Lightning
|3
|0
|3
|22:25
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|19:46
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|27:57
|Home
|W 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Devils
|2
|0
|2
|26:41
|Home
|L 6-5
|12/2/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|22:40
|Away
|W 4-3
Canucks vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
