Quinn Hughes will be on the ice when the Vancouver Canucks and San Jose Sharks face off on Saturday at Rogers Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Hughes interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Quinn Hughes vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

1.5 points (Over odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -182)

Hughes Season Stats Insights

In 34 games this season, Hughes has averaged 24:36 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +25.

In eight of 34 games this season, Hughes has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Hughes has a point in 23 games this season (out of 34), including multiple points 10 times.

Hughes has an assist in 19 of 34 games played this season, including multiple assists eight times.

Hughes' odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 36.4% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Hughes going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 64.5%.

Hughes Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 130 total goals (3.9 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-61).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 34 Games 7 42 Points 12 9 Goals 3 33 Assists 9

