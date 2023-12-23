Should you wager on Sam Lafferty to find the back of the net when the Vancouver Canucks and the San Jose Sharks meet up on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Sam Lafferty score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Lafferty stats and insights

Lafferty has scored in eight of 34 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has scored two goals against the Sharks this season in three games (six shots).

Lafferty has zero points on the power play.

Lafferty's shooting percentage is 21.1%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sharks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Sharks are allowing 130 total goals (3.9 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.

So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lafferty recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Stars 0 0 0 9:34 Away L 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:08 Away W 5-2 12/17/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 9:33 Away W 4-3 12/16/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:01 Away L 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:12 Home W 4-0 12/12/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:45 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 14:34 Home W 4-3 12/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:08 Home W 2-0 12/5/2023 Devils 1 1 0 16:14 Home L 6-5 12/2/2023 Flames 2 1 1 12:34 Away W 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canucks vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+

NBCS-CA and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.