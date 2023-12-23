On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks clash with the San Jose Sharks. Is Teddy Blueger going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Teddy Blueger score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Blueger stats and insights

  • In four of 20 games this season, Blueger has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In three games versus the Sharks this season, he has attempted seven shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Blueger has zero points on the power play.
  • He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Sharks are allowing 130 total goals (3.9 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.3 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.

Blueger recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/21/2023 Stars 2 0 2 16:55 Away L 4-3 OT
12/19/2023 Predators 1 1 0 14:15 Away W 5-2
12/17/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 16:18 Away W 4-3
12/16/2023 Wild 1 1 0 16:28 Away L 2-1 SO
12/14/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 15:23 Home W 4-0
12/12/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:59 Home W 4-1
12/9/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:36 Home W 4-3
12/7/2023 Wild 1 1 0 15:43 Home W 2-0
12/5/2023 Devils 1 0 1 13:32 Home L 6-5
12/2/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:39 Away W 4-3

Canucks vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

