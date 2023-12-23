On Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken clash with the Anaheim Ducks. Is Tomas Tatar going to find the back of the net in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Tomas Tatar score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Tatar stats and insights

In two of 30 games this season, Tatar has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In three games versus the Ducks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

Tatar has picked up one assist on the power play.

Tatar averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.0%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ducks defensive stats

On defense, the Ducks are conceding 108 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.1 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Tatar recent games

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kraken vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.