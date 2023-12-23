Trail Blazers vs. Warriors December 23 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:17 PM AKST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Portland Trail Blazers (6-15), on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Chase Center, play the Golden State Warriors (10-12). The game begins at 8:30 PM ET on NBCS-BA and ROOT Sports NW.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-BA, ROOT Sports NW
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Trail Blazers Games
- December 11 at the Clippers
- December 14 at home vs the Jazz
- December 17 at home vs the Warriors
- December 19 at home vs the Suns
- December 21 at home vs the Wizards
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Shaedon Sharpe gives the Trail Blazers 18.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Jerami Grant is putting up 22.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. He's sinking 43.7% of his shots from the floor and 41.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 triples per contest.
- Deandre Ayton gives the Trail Blazers 12.9 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game while averaging 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Malcolm Brogdon gets the Trail Blazers 17.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game while putting up 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- The Trail Blazers are receiving 6.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game from Toumani Camara this season.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Warriors Players to Watch
- Stephen Curry posts 29.4 points, 4.4 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game.
- Klay Thompson puts up 15.8 points, 2.1 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.
- Dario Saric puts up 10.7 points, 2.4 assists and 6.1 boards per contest.
- Chris Paul averages 8.6 points, 7.2 assists and 3.6 boards.
- Kevon Looney averages 5.7 points, 2.6 assists and 8.4 rebounds.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Stat Comparison
|Warriors
|Trail Blazers
|115.5
|Points Avg.
|105.5
|115.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|112.4
|45.2%
|Field Goal %
|43.1%
|36.8%
|Three Point %
|33.8%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.