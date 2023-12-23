The Portland Trail Blazers (6-15), on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Chase Center, play the Golden State Warriors (10-12). The game begins at 8:30 PM ET on NBCS-BA and ROOT Sports NW.

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 23

Saturday, December 23 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA, ROOT Sports NW

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Shaedon Sharpe gives the Trail Blazers 18.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Jerami Grant is putting up 22.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. He's sinking 43.7% of his shots from the floor and 41.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 triples per contest.

Deandre Ayton gives the Trail Blazers 12.9 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game while averaging 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Malcolm Brogdon gets the Trail Blazers 17.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game while putting up 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Trail Blazers are receiving 6.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game from Toumani Camara this season.

Warriors Players to Watch

Stephen Curry posts 29.4 points, 4.4 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game.

Klay Thompson puts up 15.8 points, 2.1 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Dario Saric puts up 10.7 points, 2.4 assists and 6.1 boards per contest.

Chris Paul averages 8.6 points, 7.2 assists and 3.6 boards.

Kevon Looney averages 5.7 points, 2.6 assists and 8.4 rebounds.

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Stat Comparison

Warriors Trail Blazers 115.5 Points Avg. 105.5 115.1 Points Allowed Avg. 112.4 45.2% Field Goal % 43.1% 36.8% Three Point % 33.8%

