The Golden State Warriors (14-14) are favored (by 8.5 points) to continue a seven-game home win streak when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (7-20) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET. The matchup's over/under is set at 232.5.

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Odds & Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: NBCS-BA and ROOT Sports NW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Warriors -8.5 232.5

Trail Blazers Betting Records & Stats

Portland has played seven games this season that ended with a point total higher than 232.5 points.

Portland's matchups this season have a 222.3-point average over/under, 10.2 fewer points than this game's total.

Portland's ATS record is 13-14-0 this season.

The Trail Blazers have been chosen as underdogs in 25 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (28%) in those games.

This season, Portland has won three of its 11 games, or 27.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +300 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Portland has a 25% chance of pulling out a win.

Trail Blazers vs Warriors Additional Info

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats

Games Over 232.5 % of Games Over 232.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Warriors 14 50% 116.9 224.9 116.1 230.4 229.6 Trail Blazers 7 25.9% 108.0 224.9 114.3 230.4 225.0

Additional Trail Blazers Insights & Trends

Portland has gone 2-8 over its past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Trail Blazers have hit the over five times.

Against the spread, Portland has had better results away (9-5-0) than at home (4-9-0).

The Trail Blazers put up an average of 108.0 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 116.1 the Warriors allow to opponents.

Portland is 3-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall when it scores more than 116.1 points.

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Trail Blazers and Warriors Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Trail Blazers 13-14 7-6 12-15 Warriors 12-16 1-2 16-12

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Point Insights

Trail Blazers Warriors 108.0 Points Scored (PG) 116.9 29 NBA Rank (PPG) 11 3-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 9-7 1-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 11-5 114.3 Points Allowed (PG) 116.1 17 NBA Rank (PAPG) 20 10-5 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 2-3 7-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 4-1

