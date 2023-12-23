Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Injury Report Today - December 23
The Portland Trail Blazers (7-20) have three players on the injury report for their matchup against the Golden State Warriors (14-14) at Chase Center on Saturday, December 23 at 8:30 PM ET.
The Trail Blazers enter this matchup after a 118-117 loss to the Wizards on Thursday. The Trail Blazers got a team-leading 41 points from Anfernee Simons in the loss.
Trail Blazers vs Warriors Additional Info
|Warriors vs. Trail Blazers Prediction
|Warriors vs. Trail Blazers Players to Watch
|Warriors vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends & Stats
Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Robert Williams III
|C
|Out For Season
|Knee
|6.8
|6.3
|0.8
|Toumani Camara
|PF
|Questionable
|Thumb
|7.1
|4.7
|1.0
|Shaedon Sharpe
|SG
|Out
|Adductor
|16.8
|5.3
|3.3
Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today
Warriors Injuries: Gary Payton II: Out (Calf), Andrew Wiggins: Out (Illness)
Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV: NBCS-BA and ROOT Sports NW
Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Warriors
|-8.5
|232.5
