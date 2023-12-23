The Portland Trail Blazers (7-20) have three players on the injury report for their matchup against the Golden State Warriors (14-14) at Chase Center on Saturday, December 23 at 8:30 PM ET.

The Trail Blazers enter this matchup after a 118-117 loss to the Wizards on Thursday. The Trail Blazers got a team-leading 41 points from Anfernee Simons in the loss.

Trail Blazers vs Warriors Additional Info

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Robert Williams III C Out For Season Knee 6.8 6.3 0.8 Toumani Camara PF Questionable Thumb 7.1 4.7 1.0 Shaedon Sharpe SG Out Adductor 16.8 5.3 3.3

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Warriors Injuries: Gary Payton II: Out (Calf), Andrew Wiggins: Out (Illness)

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: NBCS-BA and ROOT Sports NW

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Warriors -8.5 232.5

