The Portland Trail Blazers (7-20) aim to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Golden State Warriors (14-14) on December 23, 2023.

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Trail Blazers vs Warriors Additional Info

Trail Blazers Stats Insights

The Trail Blazers' 43.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (46.2%).

This season, Portland has a 4-6 record in games the team collectively shoots over 46.2% from the field.

The Trail Blazers are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at first.

The Trail Blazers score 8.1 fewer points per game (108) than the Warriors give up (116.1).

When it scores more than 116.1 points, Portland is 1-4.

Trail Blazers Home & Away Comparison

The Trail Blazers score fewer points per game at home (107.7) than on the road (108.4), and allow more at home (115.4) than on the road (113.3).

The Trail Blazers average 0.3 fewer assists per game at home (22.1) than away (22.4).

Trail Blazers Injuries