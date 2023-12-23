How to Watch the Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 10:31 AM AKST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Portland Trail Blazers (7-20) aim to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Golden State Warriors (14-14) on December 23, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Warriors and Trail Blazers
Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
Trail Blazers vs Warriors Additional Info
|Warriors vs Trail Blazers Prediction
|Warriors vs Trail Blazers Players to Watch
|Warriors vs Trail Blazers Betting Trends & Stats
|Warriors vs Trail Blazers Injury Report
|Warriors vs Trail Blazers Odds/Over/Under
|Warriors vs Trail Blazers Player Props
Trail Blazers Stats Insights
- The Trail Blazers' 43.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (46.2%).
- This season, Portland has a 4-6 record in games the team collectively shoots over 46.2% from the field.
- The Trail Blazers are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at first.
- The Trail Blazers score 8.1 fewer points per game (108) than the Warriors give up (116.1).
- When it scores more than 116.1 points, Portland is 1-4.
Trail Blazers Home & Away Comparison
- The Trail Blazers score fewer points per game at home (107.7) than on the road (108.4), and allow more at home (115.4) than on the road (113.3).
- Portland allows 115.4 points per game at home, and 113.3 on the road.
- The Trail Blazers average 0.3 fewer assists per game at home (22.1) than away (22.4).
Trail Blazers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Robert Williams III
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Toumani Camara
|Questionable
|Thumb
|Shaedon Sharpe
|Out
|Adductor
