The Seattle Kraken's upcoming contest versus the Anaheim Ducks is scheduled for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Tye Kartye score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Tye Kartye score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Kartye stats and insights

  • Kartye has scored in six of 33 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Ducks.
  • Kartye has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 9.5% of them.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks have given up 108 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.1 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Kartye recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 10:15 Away W 2-1
12/18/2023 Stars 0 0 0 10:48 Away L 4-3 OT
12/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:10 Home L 3-2 SO
12/14/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 14:36 Home W 7-1
12/12/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 18:43 Home W 4-0
12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:04 Home L 3-0
12/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:40 Home L 4-3 OT
12/7/2023 Devils 1 1 0 14:12 Home L 2-1
12/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:56 Away L 4-2
12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:15 Away L 2-0

Kraken vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

