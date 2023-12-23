The Golden State Warriors (14-14) host the Portland Trail Blazers (7-20) after winning seven straight home games. The Warriors are favored by 9.5 points in the contest, which starts at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA and ROOT Sports NW

NBCS-BA and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Score Prediction

Prediction: Warriors 119 - Trail Blazers 108

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Trail Blazers vs. Warriors

Pick ATS: Warriors (- 9.5)

Warriors (- 9.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Warriors (-11.4)

Warriors (-11.4) Pick OU: Under (233.5)



Under (233.5) Computer Predicted Total: 227.4

The Trail Blazers' .481 ATS win percentage (13-14-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Warriors' .429 mark (12-16-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Portland covers the spread when it is a 9.5-point underdog or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Golden State covers as a favorite of 9.5 or more (33.3%).

When it comes to topping the point total in 2023-24, Portland and its opponents don't do it as often (44.4% of the time) as Golden State and its opponents (57.1%).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Trail Blazers are 7-18, while the Warriors are 11-5 as moneyline favorites.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Trail Blazers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Trail Blazers Performance Insights

The Trail Blazers are the second-worst squad in the league in points scored (108 per game) and 17th in points allowed (114.3).

At 41.4 rebounds per game and 44.9 rebounds allowed, Portland is 25th and 24th in the league, respectively.

The Trail Blazers are worst in the NBA in assists (22.3 per game) in 2023-24.

Portland is the fifth-worst team in the league in turnovers per game (14.7) but third-best in turnovers forced (15.1).

Beyond the arc, the Trail Blazers are 21st in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (12.1). They are 24th in 3-point percentage at 35.1%.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.