The Seattle Kraken's upcoming game against the Anaheim Ducks is scheduled for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Will Borgen light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Will Borgen score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Borgen stats and insights

Borgen is yet to score through 34 games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Ducks.

Borgen has no points on the power play.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have given up 108 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.1 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Borgen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/20/2023 Kings 1 0 1 18:08 Away W 2-1 12/18/2023 Stars 0 0 0 13:17 Away L 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:46 Home L 3-2 SO 12/14/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 16:31 Home W 7-1 12/12/2023 Panthers 2 0 2 17:37 Home W 4-0 12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:25 Home L 3-0 12/9/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 16:34 Home L 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:26 Home L 2-1 12/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:46 Away L 4-2 12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 16:14 Away L 2-0

Kraken vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

