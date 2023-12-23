Yanni Gourde will be on the ice when the Seattle Kraken and Anaheim Ducks face off on Saturday at Honda Center, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Gourde in the Kraken-Ducks matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Yanni Gourde vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Gourde Season Stats Insights

In 34 games this season, Gourde has a plus-minus rating of -7, while averaging 17:54 on the ice per game.

Gourde has a goal in four games this year through 34 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Gourde has a point in 10 of 34 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

In seven of 34 games this season, Gourde has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Gourde's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 48.8% that he hits the over.

There is a 32.3% chance of Gourde having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Gourde Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 108 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 30th-ranked goal differential (-25).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 34 Games 4 12 Points 1 4 Goals 0 8 Assists 1

