The Seattle Seahawks' D.K. Metcalf will face the Tennessee Titans' defense and Amani Hooker in Week 16 action at Nissan Stadium. See below for more stats and analysis on the Seahawks receivers' matchup versus the Titans secondary.

Seahawks vs. Titans Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Nissan Stadium

Nissan Stadium Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee TV: CBS

D.K. Metcalf Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Titans 136.2 10.5 15 61 9.57

D.K. Metcalf vs. Amani Hooker Insights

D.K. Metcalf & the Seahawks' Offense

D.K. Metcalf's 942 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 99 times and has totaled 56 catches and seven touchdowns.

In terms of passing yards, Seattle has 3,225 (230.4 per game), 15th in the NFL.

The Seahawks are 18th in the league in points scored per game, at 21.4.

Seattle, which is averaging 34.1 pass attempts per game, ranks 18th in the NFL.

In the red zone, the Seahawks rank 13th in the NFL in pass attempts, airing it out 57 times, with a red-zone pass rate of 48.3%.

Amani Hooker & the Titans' Defense

Amani Hooker leads the team with one interception, while also recording 80 tackles, three TFL, and seven passes defended.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Tennessee is midde-of-the-road this season, ranking 21st in the league in passing yards allowed with 3,170 (226.4 per game).

So far this year, the Titans are midde-of-the-road in points allowed (21.5 per game), ranking 17th in the league.

Tennessee has allowed more than 100 receiving yards to seven players this season.

The Titans have given up a touchdown pass to 13 players this season.

D.K. Metcalf vs. Amani Hooker Advanced Stats

D.K. Metcalf Amani Hooker Rec. Targets 99 57 Def. Targets Receptions 56 7 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 16.8 40 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 942 80 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 72.5 6.2 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 299 3 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 18 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 7 1 Interceptions

