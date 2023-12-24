D.K. Metcalf vs. the Titans' Defense: Week 16 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
D.K. Metcalf and the Seattle Seahawks play the Tennessee Titans in Week 16 at Nissan Stadium, where they'll face K'Von Wallace and the Tennessee Titans defense. For more stats and analysis on the Seahawks receivers' matchup versus the Titans' secondary, check out this article.
Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Seahawks vs. Titans Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Nissan Stadium
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!
D.K. Metcalf Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Titans
|136.2
|10.5
|15
|61
|9.57
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
D.K. Metcalf vs. K'Von Wallace Insights
D.K. Metcalf & the Seahawks' Offense
- D.K. Metcalf's 942 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 99 times and has collected 56 receptions and seven touchdowns.
- Looking at the passing game, Seattle is averaging 230.4 yards (3,225 total), which ranks the team No. 15 in the league.
- The Seahawks are 18th in the league in points scored per game, at 21.4.
- Seattle ranks 18th in the league in pass rate, averaging 34.1 pass attempts per contest (478 total pass attempts).
- In the red zone, the Seahawks rank 13th in the league in pass attempts, throwing the ball 57 times this season. The team's pass rate in the red zone is 48.3%.
K'Von Wallace & the Titans' Defense
- K'Von Wallace has a team-leading one interception to go along with 70 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and six passes defended.
- When it comes to defending against the pass, Tennessee's D is 21st in the NFL with 3,170 passing yards allowed (226.4 per game) and third with 15 passing touchdowns allowed.
- This year, the Titans are ceding 21.5 points per game (17th in NFL) and 339.3 total yards per game (17th).
- Seven players have racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Tennessee this season.
- 13 players have hauled in a touchdown against the Titans this season.
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
D.K. Metcalf vs. K'Von Wallace Advanced Stats
|D.K. Metcalf
|K'Von Wallace
|Rec. Targets
|99
|37
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|56
|6
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|16.8
|28
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|942
|70
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|72.5
|5.8
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|299
|1.0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|18
|0.0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|7
|1
|Interceptions
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.