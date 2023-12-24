D.K. Metcalf and the Seattle Seahawks play the Tennessee Titans in Week 16 at Nissan Stadium, where they'll face K'Von Wallace and the Tennessee Titans defense. For more stats and analysis on the Seahawks receivers' matchup versus the Titans' secondary, check out this article.

Seahawks vs. Titans Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Nissan Stadium

Nissan Stadium Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee TV: CBS

CBS

D.K. Metcalf Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Titans 136.2 10.5 15 61 9.57

D.K. Metcalf vs. K'Von Wallace Insights

D.K. Metcalf & the Seahawks' Offense

D.K. Metcalf's 942 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 99 times and has collected 56 receptions and seven touchdowns.

Looking at the passing game, Seattle is averaging 230.4 yards (3,225 total), which ranks the team No. 15 in the league.

The Seahawks are 18th in the league in points scored per game, at 21.4.

Seattle ranks 18th in the league in pass rate, averaging 34.1 pass attempts per contest (478 total pass attempts).

In the red zone, the Seahawks rank 13th in the league in pass attempts, throwing the ball 57 times this season. The team's pass rate in the red zone is 48.3%.

K'Von Wallace & the Titans' Defense

K'Von Wallace has a team-leading one interception to go along with 70 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and six passes defended.

When it comes to defending against the pass, Tennessee's D is 21st in the NFL with 3,170 passing yards allowed (226.4 per game) and third with 15 passing touchdowns allowed.

This year, the Titans are ceding 21.5 points per game (17th in NFL) and 339.3 total yards per game (17th).

Seven players have racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Tennessee this season.

13 players have hauled in a touchdown against the Titans this season.

D.K. Metcalf vs. K'Von Wallace Advanced Stats

D.K. Metcalf K'Von Wallace Rec. Targets 99 37 Def. Targets Receptions 56 6 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 16.8 28 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 942 70 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 72.5 5.8 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 299 1.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 18 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 7 1 Interceptions

