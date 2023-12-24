D'Wayne Eskridge did not participate in his most recent practice. The Seattle Seahawks match up with the Tennessee Titans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 16. If you're looking for Eskridge's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

D'Wayne Eskridge Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Ribs

No other receiver is listed on the injury report for the Seahawks.

Week 16 Injury Reports

Seahawks vs. Titans Game Info

Game Day: December 24, 2023

December 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Eskridge 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 1 0 0 0 0

Eskridge Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 8 Browns 0 0 0 Week 11 @Rams 1 0 0 0 Week 12 49ers 0 0 0

