Geno Smith was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems on track to play in the Seattle Seahawks' Week 16 matchup with the Tennessee Titans (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). Looking for Smith's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

Heading into Week 16, Smith is averaging 243.2 passing yards per game (2,918 total). Other season stats include 15 TD passes, nine interceptions and a 64.4% completion percentage (259-for-402), plus 30 carries for 92 yards one touchdown.

Geno Smith Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Groin

Week 16 Injury Reports

Seahawks vs. Titans Game Info

Game Day: December 24, 2023

December 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Smith 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 259 402 64.4% 2,918 15 9 7.3 30 92 1

Smith Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Rams 16 26 112 1 0 1 6 0 Week 2 @Lions 32 41 328 2 0 3 20 0 Week 3 Panthers 23 36 296 1 1 4 -4 0 Week 4 @Giants 13 20 110 1 0 0 0 0 Week 6 @Bengals 27 41 326 0 2 4 20 0 Week 7 Cardinals 18 24 219 2 1 6 10 0 Week 8 Browns 23 37 254 2 2 2 -3 0 Week 9 @Ravens 13 28 157 0 1 2 4 0 Week 10 Commanders 31 47 369 2 0 1 13 0 Week 11 @Rams 22 34 233 1 0 1 -1 0 Week 12 49ers 18 27 180 0 1 4 21 0 Week 13 @Cowboys 23 41 334 3 1 2 6 1

