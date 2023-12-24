Will Geno Smith Score a Touchdown Against the Titans in Week 16?
Will Geno Smith find his way into the end zone when the Seattle Seahawks and the Tennessee Titans come together in Week 16 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need.
Will Geno Smith score a touchdown against the Titans?
Odds to score a TD this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a TD)
- Smith has collected 92 yards (7.7 per game) on 30 carries with one touchdown.
- Smith has had one game with a rushing touchdown.
Geno Smith Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Rams
|16
|26
|112
|1
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 2
|@Lions
|32
|41
|328
|2
|0
|3
|20
|0
|Week 3
|Panthers
|23
|36
|296
|1
|1
|4
|-4
|0
|Week 4
|@Giants
|13
|20
|110
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Bengals
|27
|41
|326
|0
|2
|4
|20
|0
|Week 7
|Cardinals
|18
|24
|219
|2
|1
|6
|10
|0
|Week 8
|Browns
|23
|37
|254
|2
|2
|2
|-3
|0
|Week 9
|@Ravens
|13
|28
|157
|0
|1
|2
|4
|0
|Week 10
|Commanders
|31
|47
|369
|2
|0
|1
|13
|0
|Week 11
|@Rams
|22
|34
|233
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 12
|49ers
|18
|27
|180
|0
|1
|4
|21
|0
|Week 13
|@Cowboys
|23
|41
|334
|3
|1
|2
|6
|1
