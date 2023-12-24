Will Jaxon Smith-Njigba score a touchdown when the Seattle Seahawks and the Tennessee Titans meet in Week 16 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Smith-Njigba will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Jaxon Smith-Njigba score a touchdown against the Titans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a TD)

Smith-Njigba has posted a 541-yard season on 53 catches with three scores so far. He has been targeted on 79 occasions, and averages 38.6 yards.

Smith-Njigba has three games with a touchdown catch this season (out of 14 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Rams 5 3 13 0 Week 2 @Lions 6 5 34 0 Week 3 Panthers 3 1 10 0 Week 4 @Giants 6 3 5 0 Week 6 @Bengals 5 4 48 0 Week 7 Cardinals 7 4 63 1 Week 8 Browns 4 3 36 1 Week 9 @Ravens 7 6 63 0 Week 10 Commanders 5 4 53 0 Week 11 @Rams 6 3 40 0 Week 12 49ers 3 2 41 0 Week 13 @Cowboys 11 7 62 0 Week 14 @49ers 7 4 25 0 Week 15 Eagles 4 4 48 1

Rep Jaxon Smith-Njigba with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.