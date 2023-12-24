When Kenneth Walker III suits up for the Seattle Seahawks in their Week 16 matchup against the Tennessee Titans (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Before placing any wagers, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Kenneth Walker III score a touchdown against the Titans?

Odds to score a TD this game: -149 (Bet $14.90 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Walker has racked up a team-high 720 rushing yards (60 per game) and scored seven touchdowns.

Walker also has 24 catches for 232 yards (19.3 per game) and one TD.

Walker has scored a rushing TD in five games, with multiple rushing touchdowns twice.

He has had a touchdown catch in one of 12 games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Kenneth Walker III Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Rams 12 64 0 4 3 0 Week 2 @Lions 17 43 2 1 11 0 Week 3 Panthers 18 97 2 3 59 0 Week 4 @Giants 17 79 1 0 0 0 Week 6 @Bengals 19 62 1 3 27 0 Week 7 Cardinals 26 105 0 2 6 0 Week 8 Browns 8 66 0 1 4 0 Week 9 @Ravens 9 16 0 1 1 0 Week 10 Commanders 19 63 0 1 64 1 Week 11 @Rams 4 18 0 1 -2 0 Week 14 @49ers 8 21 0 4 33 0 Week 15 Eagles 19 86 1 3 26 0

