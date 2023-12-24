Will Kenneth Walker III Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Kenneth Walker III did not participate in his most recent practice. The Seattle Seahawks have a game against the Tennessee Titans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 16. If you're trying to find Walker's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
In terms of season stats, Walker has rushed for 720 yards on 176 carries with seven touchdowns, averaging 4.1 yards per carry, and has 24 catches (31 targets) for 232 yards.
Kenneth Walker III Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Shoulder
- The Seahawks have no other RB on the injury list.
Week 16 Injury Reports
Seahawks vs. Titans Game Info
- Game Day: December 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Walker 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|176
|720
|7
|4.1
|31
|24
|232
|1
Walker Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Rams
|12
|64
|0
|4
|3
|0
|Week 2
|@Lions
|17
|43
|2
|1
|11
|0
|Week 3
|Panthers
|18
|97
|2
|3
|59
|0
|Week 4
|@Giants
|17
|79
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Bengals
|19
|62
|1
|3
|27
|0
|Week 7
|Cardinals
|26
|105
|0
|2
|6
|0
|Week 8
|Browns
|8
|66
|0
|1
|4
|0
|Week 9
|@Ravens
|9
|16
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Week 10
|Commanders
|19
|63
|0
|1
|64
|1
|Week 11
|@Rams
|4
|18
|0
|1
|-2
|0
|Week 14
|@49ers
|8
|21
|0
|4
|33
|0
|Week 15
|Eagles
|19
|86
|1
|3
|26
|0
