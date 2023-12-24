Will Noah Fant Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Noah Fant was a full participant in his most recent practice, and is likely available when the Seattle Seahawks take on the Tennessee Titans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 16. Take a look at Fant's stats below.
In the passing game, Fant has been targeted 37 times, with season stats of 355 yards on 27 receptions (13.1 per catch) and zero TDs.
Noah Fant Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Toe
- The Seahawks have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- D'Wayne Eskridge (DNP/ribs): 0 Rec
Seahawks vs. Titans Game Info
- Game Day: December 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Fant 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|37
|27
|355
|156
|0
|13.1
Fant Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 2
|@Lions
|4
|4
|56
|0
|Week 3
|Panthers
|5
|4
|41
|0
|Week 4
|@Giants
|2
|2
|63
|0
|Week 6
|@Bengals
|1
|1
|9
|0
|Week 7
|Cardinals
|1
|1
|25
|0
|Week 8
|Browns
|3
|2
|32
|0
|Week 9
|@Ravens
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Commanders
|3
|2
|6
|0
|Week 11
|@Rams
|2
|1
|4
|0
|Week 12
|49ers
|2
|2
|25
|0
|Week 13
|@Cowboys
|4
|3
|43
|0
|Week 14
|@49ers
|4
|2
|35
|0
|Week 15
|Eagles
|5
|3
|16
|0
