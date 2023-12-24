When the Seattle Seahawks and the Tennessee Titans square off in Week 16 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Noah Fant hit paydirt? To see how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

Will Noah Fant score a touchdown against the Titans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +375 (Bet $10 to win $37.50 if he scores a TD)

Fant's stat line reveals 27 receptions for 355 yards. He averages 27.3 yards per game, and has been targeted on 37 occasions.

Having played 13 games this season, Fant has not had a TD reception.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Lions 4 4 56 0 Week 3 Panthers 5 4 41 0 Week 4 @Giants 2 2 63 0 Week 6 @Bengals 1 1 9 0 Week 7 Cardinals 1 1 25 0 Week 8 Browns 3 2 32 0 Week 9 @Ravens 1 0 0 0 Week 10 Commanders 3 2 6 0 Week 11 @Rams 2 1 4 0 Week 12 49ers 2 2 25 0 Week 13 @Cowboys 4 3 43 0 Week 14 @49ers 4 2 35 0 Week 15 Eagles 5 3 16 0

