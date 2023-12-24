Based on our computer model, the Seattle Seahawks will beat the Tennessee Titans when they meet at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, December 24 (at 1:00 PM ET). We have more projections, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available below.

The Seahawks are averaging 21.4 points per game on offense this year (18th in NFL), and they are allowing 23.9 points per game (24th) on defense. From an offensive standpoint, the Titans are accumulating 293.7 total yards per contest (26th-ranked). They rank 19th in the NFL defensively (339.3 total yards surrendered per game).

Seahawks vs. Titans Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Titans (+2.5) Over (41.5) Seahawks 22, Titans 21

Seahawks Betting Info

Based on this game's moneyline, the Seahawks have an implied win probability of 59.2%.

Seattle has put together an 8-6-0 record against the spread this season.

The Seahawks have been favored by 2.5 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in three of those games.

Seattle and its opponent have combined to hit the over six out of 14 times this season.

The over/under in this matchup is 41.5 points, 3.1 fewer than the average total in this season's Seahawks contests.

Titans Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Titans based on the moneyline is 45.5%.

Tennessee has put together a 6-8-0 record against the spread this season.

The Titans are 5-5 ATS this season when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

So far this season, five of Tennessee's 14 games with a set number have gone over the point total.

The over/under for this game is 1.2 points higher than the average scoring total for Titans games (40.3).

Seahawks vs. Titans 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Seattle 21.4 23.9 22.3 23 20.6 24.9 Tennessee 18.4 21.5 22.7 19.1 14 23.9

