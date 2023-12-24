Star running back Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans meet the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, at Nissan Stadium.

Kenneth Walker III Touchdown Odds

Walker Odds to Score First TD: +500

Walker Odds to Score Anytime TD: +240

Derrick Henry Touchdown Odds

Henry Odds to Score First TD: +480

Henry Odds to Score Anytime TD: +210

More Seahawks Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Zach Charbonnet - 26.5 (-113) 10.5 (-115) Noah Fant - - 20.5 (-113) Tyler Lockett - - 47.5 (-113) D.K. Metcalf - - 65.5 (-113) Geno Smith 238.5 (-113) - - Jaxon Smith-Njigba - - 40.5 (-113) Kenneth Walker III - 61.5 (-113) 12.5 (-113)

More Titans Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Chris Moore - - 22.5 (-113) Derrick Henry - 60.5 (-113) 9.5 (-113) DeAndre Hopkins - - 59.5 (-113) Treylon Burks - - 28.5 (-113) Chigoziem Okonkwo - - 29.5 (-113) Tyjae Spears - 28.5 (-113) 14.5 (-113)

