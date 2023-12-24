Seattle Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett will be up against the Tennessee Titans and their 21st-ranked passing defense in Week 16, starting at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Lockett has 68 catches for 732 yards and four TDs this year. He has been targeted 102 times.

Lockett vs. the Titans

Lockett vs the Titans (since 2021): 1 GP / 178 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 178 REC YPG / REC TD Tennessee has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to seven opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

13 players have caught a TD pass against the Titans this year.

Tennessee has allowed at least two TD receptions to two opposing players on the season.

The 226.4 passing yards the Titans give up per outing makes them the 21st-ranked pass defense in the NFL this year.

The Titans have the No. 3 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, giving up 15 this season (1.1 per game).

Lockett Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Lockett has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 42.9% of his games (six of 14).

Lockett has been targeted on 102 of his team's 478 passing attempts this season (21.3% target share).

He is averaging 7.2 yards per target (78th in league play), racking up 732 yards on 102 passes thrown his way.

In three of 14 games this season, Lockett has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

He has scored four of his team's 28 offensive touchdowns this season (14.3%).

Lockett (10 red zone targets) has been targeted 17.5% of the time in the red zone (57 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Lockett's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Eagles 12/18/2023 Week 15 9 TAR / 3 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 12/10/2023 Week 14 6 TAR / 6 REC / 89 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 11/30/2023 Week 13 8 TAR / 5 REC / 47 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 11/23/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 3 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 11/19/2023 Week 11 7 TAR / 5 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

