Anfernee Simons' Portland Trail Blazers take on the Sacramento Kings at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent time on the court, a 126-106 loss to the Warriors, Simons had 25 points.

We're going to break down Simons' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Anfernee Simons Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 26.5 26.9 Rebounds 3.5 3.0 Assists 5.5 5.5 PRA -- 35.4 PR -- 29.9 3PM 3.5 3.7



Anfernee Simons Insights vs. the Kings

This season, Simons has made 9.2 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 8.3% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 10.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.7 per game.

Simons' Trail Blazers average 102.5 possessions per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams, while the Kings are one of the league's slowest with 103.3 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Kings have conceded 117.4 points per game, which is 21st-best in the league.

On the glass, the Kings have conceded 43.7 rebounds per game, which puts them 17th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Kings are 23rd in the league, conceding 27.2 per game.

Conceding 12.2 made 3-pointers per contest, the Kings are the 10th-ranked team in the NBA.

Anfernee Simons vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/19/2022 36 22 3 2 3 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.