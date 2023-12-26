Jerami Grant and the Portland Trail Blazers match up versus the Sacramento Kings at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Grant, in his last game (December 23 loss against the Warriors), produced 17 points.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Grant, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Jerami Grant Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 22.3 22.4 Rebounds 4.5 3.8 3.3 Assists 2.5 2.5 3.0 PRA -- 28.6 28.7 PR -- 26.1 25.7 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.6



Jerami Grant Insights vs. the Kings

Grant is responsible for attempting 15.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 16.6 per game.

Grant is averaging 6.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 15.2% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Grant's opponents, the Kings, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 23rd, averaging 103.3 possessions per game, while his Trail Blazers average 102.5 per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams.

The Kings give up 117.4 points per game, 21st-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Kings have conceded 43.7 rebounds per contest, which puts them 17th in the league.

The Kings allow 27.2 assists per game, 23rd-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Kings are 10th in the league, allowing 12.2 makes per game.

Jerami Grant vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/8/2023 46 38 9 5 5 3 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.