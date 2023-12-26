Tuesday's NBA slate includes the Sacramento Kings (17-11) hitting the road to square off against Jerami Grant and the Portland Trail Blazers (7-21) at Moda Center, with a tip-off time of 10:00 PM ET.

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA

ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Arena: Moda Center

Moda Center

Jerami Grant vs. Domantas Sabonis Fantasy Comparison

Stat Jerami Grant Domantas Sabonis Total Fantasy Pts 752 1251.3 Fantasy Pts Per Game 31.3 44.7 Fantasy Rank 12 51

Jerami Grant vs. Domantas Sabonis Insights

Jerami Grant & the Trail Blazers

Grant's averages for the season are 22.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists, making 45.5% of his shots from the floor and 41.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 triples per game.

The Trail Blazers have a -189 scoring differential, falling short by 6.7 points per game. They're putting up 108 points per game, 29th in the league, and are giving up 114.7 per outing to rank 17th in the NBA.

The 41 rebounds per game Portland accumulates rank 28th in the NBA, 4.1 fewer than the 45.1 its opponents pull down.

The Trail Blazers make 12.2 three-pointers per game (20th in the league), 1.5 more than their opponents.

Portland forces 15.2 turnovers per game (second in league) while committing 14.5 (26th in NBA).

Domantas Sabonis & the Kings

Domantas Sabonis puts up 18.9 points, 12.1 boards and 7.5 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Kings average 117.5 points per game (eighth in the league) while giving up 117.4 per outing (21st in the NBA). They have a +3 scoring differential overall.

Sacramento records 43.2 rebounds per game (20th in the league) compared to the 43.7 of its opponents.

The Kings hit 15.3 three-pointers per game (third-most in the league) while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc (14th in the NBA). They are making 3.1 more threes per outing than their opponents, who drain 12.2 per game while shooting 37.7%.

Sacramento has committed 12.7 turnovers per game (12th in NBA play) while forcing 13.2 (16th in the league).

Jerami Grant vs. Domantas Sabonis Advanced Stats

Stat Jerami Grant Domantas Sabonis Plus/Minus Per Game -6.3 -0.8 Usage Percentage 26.2% 22.2% True Shooting Pct 58.4% 62.7% Total Rebound Pct 6% 19.4% Assist Pct 12% 32.2%

