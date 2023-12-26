Scoot Henderson could make a big impact for the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, versus the Sacramento Kings.

In his last time on the court, a 126-106 loss to the Warriors, Henderson put up 12 points and three steals.

If you'd like to place a bet on Henderson's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Scoot Henderson Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 10.8 13.0 Rebounds 2.5 2.7 2.9 Assists 3.5 4.1 3.9 PRA -- 17.6 19.8 PR -- 13.5 15.9 3PM 0.5 0.9 1.1



Scoot Henderson Insights vs. the Kings

This season, he's put up 8.2% of the Trail Blazers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 10.9 per contest.

He's attempted 3.8 threes per game, or 7.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Henderson's Trail Blazers average 102.5 possessions per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams, while the Kings are one of the league's slowest with 103.3 possessions per contest.

The Kings are the 21st-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 117.4 points per game.

The Kings are the 17th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 43.7 rebounds per game.

Allowing 27.2 assists per game, the Kings are the 23rd-ranked team in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Kings have allowed 12.2 makes per game, 10th in the NBA.

