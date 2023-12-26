The Portland Trail Blazers (7-21), on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at Moda Center, take on the Sacramento Kings (17-11). The game tips at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Trail Blazers vs. Kings matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Game Info

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kings Moneyline Trail Blazers Moneyline BetMGM Kings (-7.5) 235.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Kings (-7.5) 235.5 -320 +260 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Trail Blazers vs Kings Additional Info

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Kings average 117.5 points per game (eighth in the league) while allowing 117.4 per contest (21st in the NBA). They have a +3 scoring differential overall.

The Trail Blazers are being outscored by 6.7 points per game, with a -189 scoring differential overall. They put up 108 points per game (29th in NBA), and allow 114.7 per outing (17th in league).

These two teams rack up a combined 225.5 points per game, 10 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these two teams score 232.1 points per game combined, 3.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Sacramento has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.

Portland has put together a 13-15-0 ATS record so far this season.

Trail Blazers and Kings NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Trail Blazers +100000 +50000 - Kings +4000 +2000 -

