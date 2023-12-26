The Sacramento Kings (17-11) hit the court against the Portland Trail Blazers (7-21) as 6.5-point favorites on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA. The point total is 236.5 for the matchup.

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
  • TV: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Kings -6.5 236.5

Trail Blazers Betting Records & Stats

  • Portland has combined with its opponent to score more than 236.5 points in four of 28 games this season.
  • The average total for Portland's games this season is 222.7 points, 13.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • Portland is 13-15-0 ATS this season.
  • The Trail Blazers have come away with seven wins in the 26 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • This season, Portland has won four of its 18 games, or 22.2%, when it is the underdog by at least +195 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Portland has a 33.9% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Trail Blazers vs Kings Additional Info

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Over/Under Stats

Games Over 236.5 % of Games Over 236.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Kings 14 50% 117.5 225.5 117.4 232.1 234.9
Trail Blazers 4 14.3% 108 225.5 114.7 232.1 225.3

Additional Trail Blazers Insights & Trends

  • Portland is 4-6 against the spread and 1-9 overall in its last 10 contests.
  • Six of the Trail Blazers' past 10 contests have hit the over.
  • Against the spread, Portland has had better results away (9-6-0) than at home (4-9-0).
  • The Trail Blazers put up an average of 108 points per game, 9.4 fewer points than the 117.4 the Kings give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 117.4 points, Portland is 3-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Betting Splits

Trail Blazers and Kings Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Trail Blazers 13-15 9-9 13-15
Kings 15-13 2-2 15-13

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Point Insights

Trail Blazers Kings
108
Points Scored (PG)
 117.5
29
NBA Rank (PPG)
 8
3-1
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 12-6
1-3
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 15-3
114.7
Points Allowed (PG)
 117.4
17
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 21
10-5
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 5-1
7-8
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 4-2

