Trail Blazers vs. Kings: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Sacramento Kings (17-11) hit the court against the Portland Trail Blazers (7-21) as 6.5-point favorites on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA. The point total is 236.5 for the matchup.
Trail Blazers vs. Kings Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Kings
|-6.5
|236.5
Trail Blazers Betting Records & Stats
- Portland has combined with its opponent to score more than 236.5 points in four of 28 games this season.
- The average total for Portland's games this season is 222.7 points, 13.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- Portland is 13-15-0 ATS this season.
- The Trail Blazers have come away with seven wins in the 26 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Portland has won four of its 18 games, or 22.2%, when it is the underdog by at least +195 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Portland has a 33.9% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Trail Blazers vs Kings Additional Info
Trail Blazers vs. Kings Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 236.5
|% of Games Over 236.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kings
|14
|50%
|117.5
|225.5
|117.4
|232.1
|234.9
|Trail Blazers
|4
|14.3%
|108
|225.5
|114.7
|232.1
|225.3
Additional Trail Blazers Insights & Trends
- Portland is 4-6 against the spread and 1-9 overall in its last 10 contests.
- Six of the Trail Blazers' past 10 contests have hit the over.
- Against the spread, Portland has had better results away (9-6-0) than at home (4-9-0).
- The Trail Blazers put up an average of 108 points per game, 9.4 fewer points than the 117.4 the Kings give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 117.4 points, Portland is 3-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
Trail Blazers vs. Kings Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Trail Blazers
|13-15
|9-9
|13-15
|Kings
|15-13
|2-2
|15-13
Trail Blazers vs. Kings Point Insights
|Trail Blazers
|Kings
|108
|117.5
|29
|8
|3-1
|12-6
|1-3
|15-3
|114.7
|117.4
|17
|21
|10-5
|5-1
|7-8
|4-2
