The Portland Trail Blazers (7-21) are monitoring two players on the injury report, including Shaedon Sharpe, as they ready for their Tuesday, December 26 matchup with the Sacramento Kings (17-11) at Moda Center, which begins at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

In their last time out, the Trail Blazers lost 126-106 to the Warriors on Saturday. In the Trail Blazers' loss, Anfernee Simons led the way with a team-high 25 points (adding two rebounds and two assists).

Trail Blazers vs Kings Additional Info

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Robert Williams III C Out For Season Knee 6.8 6.3 0.8 Shaedon Sharpe SG Questionable Adductor 16.8 5.3 3.3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Kings Injuries: Alex Len: Out (Ankle), Malik Monk: Out (Foot)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA

ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.