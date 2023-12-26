The Sacramento Kings (17-11) face the Portland Trail Blazers (7-21) on December 26, 2023. The matchup airs on ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Trail Blazers and Kings, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

Trail Blazers vs Kings Additional Info

Trail Blazers Stats Insights

The Trail Blazers have shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points fewer than the 49% shooting opponents of the Kings have averaged.

Portland has put together a 2-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 49% from the field.

The Kings are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank sixth.

The Trail Blazers' 108 points per game are 9.4 fewer points than the 117.4 the Kings allow to opponents.

Portland is 1-3 when it scores more than 117.4 points.

Trail Blazers Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Trail Blazers are averaging fewer points at home (107.7 per game) than away (108.2). And they are conceding more at home (115.4) than on the road (114.1).

At home Portland is conceding 115.4 points per game, 1.3 more than it is away (114.1).

The Trail Blazers collect 0.6 fewer assists per game at home (22.1) than away (22.7).

Trail Blazers Injuries