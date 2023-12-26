Player prop bet options for Domantas Sabonis, Jerami Grant and others are available when the Sacramento Kings visit the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on Tuesday (tipping at 10:00 PM ET).

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Portland, Oregon

Venue: Moda Center

Trail Blazers vs Kings Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Portland Trail Blazers

Jerami Grant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: +104) 2.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: +128)

The 20.5-point over/under for Grant on Tuesday is 1.8 lower than his scoring average.

He averages 0.7 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Tuesday (which is 4.5).

Grant averages 2.5 assists, the same as Tuesday's over/under.

Grant has made 2.5 three-pointers per game, the same as his prop bet on Tuesday.

Deandre Ayton Props

PTS REB 14.5 (Over: -104) 11.5 (Over: -111)

Deandre Ayton's 13.1-point scoring average is 1.4 less than Tuesday's prop total.

He pulls down 10.8 rebounds per game, 0.7 fewer than his prop bet on Tuesday.

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis Props

PTS REB AST 20.5 (Over: -122) 13.5 (Over: +102) 7.5 (Over: -143)

The 20.5-point total set for Sabonis on Tuesday is 1.6 more points than his per-game scoring average.

He has averaged 1.4 less rebounds per game (12.1) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (13.5).

Sabonis has averaged 7.5 assists per game, which is the same as Tuesday's assist over/under.

De'Aaron Fox Props

The 29.5-point total set for De'Aaron Fox on Tuesday is 0.1 less than his season scoring average.

He averages 0.1 less rebounds than his prop bet Tuesday of 4.5.

Fox's assists average -- 6.2 -- is 0.3 lower than Tuesday's over/under.

His 3.2 made three-pointers average is 0.7 higher than his over/under on Tuesday.

