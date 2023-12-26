Jerami Grant, Top Trail Blazers Players to Watch vs. the Kings - December 26
The Portland Trail Blazers (7-21) square off against the Sacramento Kings (17-11) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday at Moda Center. Jerami Grant of the Trail Blazers is a player to watch in this contest.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Kings
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 26
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Arena: Moda Center
- Location: Portland, Oregon
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW, NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Trail Blazers' Last Game
The Trail Blazers dropped their previous game to the Warriors, 126-106, on Saturday. Anfernee Simons was their top scorer with 25 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Anfernee Simons
|25
|2
|2
|1
|0
|7
|Malcolm Brogdon
|17
|6
|12
|3
|1
|1
|Jerami Grant
|17
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Grant's numbers for the season are 22.3 points, 2.5 assists and 3.8 boards per contest.
- Shaedon Sharpe puts up 16.8 points, 5.3 boards and 3.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Deandre Ayton puts up 13.1 points, 10.8 boards and 1.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- Malcolm Brogdon is posting 15.2 points, 5.7 assists and 3.6 boards per game.
- Toumani Camara's numbers on the season are 7.1 points, 1.0 assists and 4.6 boards per contest.
Watch Grant, Domantas Sabonis and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Anfernee Simons
|25.1
|2.8
|5.1
|0.7
|0.1
|3.5
|Scoot Henderson
|13.0
|2.9
|3.9
|0.7
|0.3
|1.1
|Shaedon Sharpe
|12.5
|3.8
|2.5
|0.5
|0.1
|2.0
|Deandre Ayton
|9.1
|7.5
|1.0
|0.6
|0.3
|0.0
|Toumani Camara
|8.7
|5.5
|0.7
|1.4
|0.4
|1.0
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.