The Portland Trail Blazers (7-21) square off against the Sacramento Kings (17-11) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday at Moda Center. Jerami Grant of the Trail Blazers is a player to watch in this contest.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Kings

Game Day: Tuesday, December 26

Tuesday, December 26 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Moda Center

Moda Center Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW, NBCS-CA

Trail Blazers' Last Game

The Trail Blazers dropped their previous game to the Warriors, 126-106, on Saturday. Anfernee Simons was their top scorer with 25 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anfernee Simons 25 2 2 1 0 7 Malcolm Brogdon 17 6 12 3 1 1 Jerami Grant 17 2 3 0 0 1

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Grant's numbers for the season are 22.3 points, 2.5 assists and 3.8 boards per contest.

Shaedon Sharpe puts up 16.8 points, 5.3 boards and 3.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Deandre Ayton puts up 13.1 points, 10.8 boards and 1.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Malcolm Brogdon is posting 15.2 points, 5.7 assists and 3.6 boards per game.

Toumani Camara's numbers on the season are 7.1 points, 1.0 assists and 4.6 boards per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anfernee Simons 25.1 2.8 5.1 0.7 0.1 3.5 Scoot Henderson 13.0 2.9 3.9 0.7 0.3 1.1 Shaedon Sharpe 12.5 3.8 2.5 0.5 0.1 2.0 Deandre Ayton 9.1 7.5 1.0 0.6 0.3 0.0 Toumani Camara 8.7 5.5 0.7 1.4 0.4 1.0

