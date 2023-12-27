Will Alexander Wennberg Score a Goal Against the Flames on December 27?
The Seattle Kraken's upcoming game versus the Calgary Flames is set for Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET. Will Alexander Wennberg find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Alexander Wennberg score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)
Wennberg stats and insights
- In four of 35 games this season, Wennberg has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not scored against the Flames this season in two games (two shots).
- Wennberg has scored one goal on the power play.
- He has an 8.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 111 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Flames have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.9 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Wennberg recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|18:38
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/20/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|21:27
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/18/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|19:58
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|20:58
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/14/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|17:01
|Home
|W 7-1
|12/12/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|19:02
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/10/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|18:48
|Home
|L 3-0
|12/9/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|19:48
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/7/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|18:03
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/4/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|17:17
|Away
|L 4-2
Kraken vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
