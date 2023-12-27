The Seattle Kraken's upcoming game versus the Calgary Flames is set for Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET. Will Alexander Wennberg find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Alexander Wennberg score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Wennberg stats and insights

  • In four of 35 games this season, Wennberg has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not scored against the Flames this season in two games (two shots).
  • Wennberg has scored one goal on the power play.
  • He has an 8.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flames defensive stats

  • The Flames are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 111 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Flames have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.9 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Wennberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:38 Away W 3-2
12/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 21:27 Away W 2-1
12/18/2023 Stars 1 0 1 19:58 Away L 4-3 OT
12/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 20:58 Home L 3-2 SO
12/14/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:01 Home W 7-1
12/12/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 19:02 Home W 4-0
12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 18:48 Home L 3-0
12/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 19:48 Home L 4-3 OT
12/7/2023 Devils 1 0 1 18:03 Home L 2-1
12/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:17 Away L 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kraken vs. Flames game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.