Will Brandon Tanev score a goal when the Seattle Kraken play the Calgary Flames on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Brandon Tanev score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Tanev stats and insights

In three of 19 games this season, Tanev has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has taken two shots in one game against the Flames this season, but has not scored.

Tanev has zero points on the power play.

He has a 13.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 111 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.9 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Tanev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:21 Away W 3-2 12/20/2023 Kings 1 1 0 20:01 Away W 2-1 12/18/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:23 Away L 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:03 Home L 3-2 SO 12/14/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 15:24 Home W 7-1 12/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:52 Home W 4-0 12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:26 Home L 3-0 12/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:14 Home L 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 12:02 Home L 2-1 12/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:15 Away L 4-2

Kraken vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+

ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

