On Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken square off with the Calgary Flames. Is Brian Dumoulin going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Brian Dumoulin score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Dumoulin stats and insights

Dumoulin has scored in two of 34 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In two games versus the Flames this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken three of them.

Dumoulin has no points on the power play.

Dumoulin's shooting percentage is 7.1%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

On defense, the Flames are allowing 111 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have one shutout, and they average 15.9 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Dumoulin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:21 Away W 3-2 12/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:17 Away W 2-1 12/18/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:53 Away L 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:34 Home L 3-2 SO 12/14/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 20:15 Home W 7-1 12/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:00 Home W 4-0 12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:35 Home L 3-0 12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:09 Home L 2-1 12/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:11 Away L 4-2 12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:01 Away L 2-0

Kraken vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+

ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

