Kraken vs. Flames Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 27
The Calgary Flames (14-15-5), coming off a 5-3 loss to the Los Angeles Kings, host the Seattle Kraken (12-14-9) at Scotiabank Saddledome on Wednesday, December 27 at 9:30 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+. The Kraken defeated the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 in their last outing.
The Kraken have a 4-3-3 record in their past 10 contests. They have scored 27 total goals (five power-play goals on 25 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 20.0%) while giving up 21 goals to their opponents.
Here's our prediction for who will claim the victory in Wednesday's matchup.
Kraken vs. Flames Predictions for Wednesday
Our computer projections model for this contest predicts a final result of Flames 4, Kraken 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Flames (-150)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Kraken (+1.5)
Kraken vs Flames Additional Info
Kraken Splits and Trends
- The Kraken (12-14-9 overall) have posted a record of 3-9-12 in contests that have needed OT this season.
- In the 14 games Seattle has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 17 points.
- This season the Kraken registered only one goal in eight games and they finished 0-7-1 in those matchups.
- Seattle has four points (1-2-2) when scoring a pair of goals this season.
- The Kraken have earned 28 points in their 19 games with three or more goals scored.
- This season, Seattle has scored a single power-play goal in 13 games has a record of 5-3-5 in those matchups.
- When it outshoots its opponent this season, Seattle has posted a record of 6-6-5 (17 points).
- The Kraken's opponents have had more shots in 16 games. The Kraken finished 5-8-3 in those matchups (13 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Flames Rank
|Flames AVG
|Kraken AVG
|Kraken Rank
|22nd
|3
|Goals Scored
|2.69
|28th
|19th
|3.26
|Goals Allowed
|3.09
|14th
|12th
|31.6
|Shots
|29.9
|22nd
|11th
|29.8
|Shots Allowed
|29.2
|7th
|30th
|11.82%
|Power Play %
|20.75%
|16th
|6th
|83.33%
|Penalty Kill %
|79.21%
|19th
Kraken vs. Flames Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta
