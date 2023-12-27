The Calgary Flames (14-15-5), coming off a 5-3 loss to the Los Angeles Kings, host the Seattle Kraken (12-14-9) at Scotiabank Saddledome on Wednesday, December 27 at 9:30 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+. The Kraken defeated the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 in their last outing.

The Kraken have a 4-3-3 record in their past 10 contests. They have scored 27 total goals (five power-play goals on 25 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 20.0%) while giving up 21 goals to their opponents.

Here's our prediction for who will claim the victory in Wednesday's matchup.

Kraken vs. Flames Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer projections model for this contest predicts a final result of Flames 4, Kraken 3.

Moneyline Pick: Flames (-150)

Flames (-150) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Kraken (+1.5)

Kraken vs Flames Additional Info

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken (12-14-9 overall) have posted a record of 3-9-12 in contests that have needed OT this season.

In the 14 games Seattle has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 17 points.

This season the Kraken registered only one goal in eight games and they finished 0-7-1 in those matchups.

Seattle has four points (1-2-2) when scoring a pair of goals this season.

The Kraken have earned 28 points in their 19 games with three or more goals scored.

This season, Seattle has scored a single power-play goal in 13 games has a record of 5-3-5 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Seattle has posted a record of 6-6-5 (17 points).

The Kraken's opponents have had more shots in 16 games. The Kraken finished 5-8-3 in those matchups (13 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Flames Rank Flames AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 22nd 3 Goals Scored 2.69 28th 19th 3.26 Goals Allowed 3.09 14th 12th 31.6 Shots 29.9 22nd 11th 29.8 Shots Allowed 29.2 7th 30th 11.82% Power Play % 20.75% 16th 6th 83.33% Penalty Kill % 79.21% 19th

Kraken vs. Flames Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+

ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

