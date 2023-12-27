Will Jamie Oleksiak Score a Goal Against the Flames on December 27?
Can we expect Jamie Oleksiak lighting the lamp when the Seattle Kraken face off with the Calgary Flames at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Will Jamie Oleksiak score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)
Oleksiak stats and insights
- Oleksiak has scored in two of 35 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not scored against the Flames this season in two games (three shots).
- Oleksiak has zero points on the power play.
- Oleksiak's shooting percentage is 4.9%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.
Flames defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Flames are conceding 111 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.
- So far this season, the Flames have one shutout, and they average 15.9 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Oleksiak recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|22:35
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/20/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|19:40
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/18/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|17:07
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|20:57
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/14/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|16:00
|Home
|W 7-1
|12/12/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|19:19
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/10/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|15:27
|Home
|L 3-0
|12/9/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|19:41
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/7/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|16:37
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/4/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|18:29
|Away
|L 4-2
Kraken vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
