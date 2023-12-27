Juneau Borough, AK High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 7:34 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Juneau Borough, Alaska, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Juneau Borough, Alaska High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Eagle River High School at Juneau-Douglas High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AKT on December 27
- Location: Juneau, AK
- How to Stream: Watch Here
