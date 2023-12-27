Should you bet on Kailer Yamamoto to score a goal when the Seattle Kraken and the Calgary Flames meet up on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Kailer Yamamoto score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Yamamoto stats and insights

Yamamoto has scored in five of 35 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In two games against the Flames this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.

Yamamoto has picked up two goals and two assists on the power play.

He has a 15.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have conceded 111 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.9 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Yamamoto recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 11:36 Away W 3-2 12/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:04 Away W 2-1 12/18/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:20 Away L 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 13:35 Home L 3-2 SO 12/14/2023 Blackhawks 2 2 0 15:20 Home W 7-1 12/12/2023 Panthers 2 1 1 10:46 Home W 4-0 12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:54 Home L 3-0 12/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 10:17 Home L 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:06 Home L 2-1 12/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:15 Away L 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kraken vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+

ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.