How to Watch the Kraken vs. Flames Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 12:13 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Coming off a loss last time out, the Calgary Flames will host the Seattle Kraken (who won their most recent game) on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET.
The Kraken's matchup with the Flames can be watched on ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+, so tune in to take in the action.
Flames Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+
- Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta
Kraken vs. Flames Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/20/2023
|Kraken
|Flames
|4-3 (F/OT) CGY
|11/4/2023
|Kraken
|Flames
|6-3 CGY
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken's total of 108 goals given up (3.1 per game) is 20th in the NHL.
- The Kraken's 94 goals on the season (2.7 per game) rank them 26th in the league.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Kraken are 4-3-3 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Kraken have given up 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (27 total) during that stretch.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Vince Dunn
|35
|5
|23
|28
|18
|20
|-
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|35
|11
|16
|27
|16
|24
|33.3%
|Eeli Tolvanen
|35
|9
|12
|21
|11
|14
|42.1%
|Jared McCann
|34
|14
|7
|21
|15
|10
|57.5%
|Matthew Beniers
|35
|5
|13
|18
|16
|23
|45.7%
Flames Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Flames are giving up 111 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 24th in league play.
- The Flames' 102 total goals (three per game) rank 18th in the NHL.
- In the past 10 contests, the Flames have gone 4-4-2 (60.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Flames have given up 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have put up 31 goals over that stretch.
Flames Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Blake Coleman
|34
|12
|12
|24
|18
|25
|46.4%
|Nazem Kadri
|34
|8
|16
|24
|28
|22
|48.2%
|Elias Lindholm
|34
|8
|15
|23
|14
|21
|54.7%
|Yegor Sharangovich
|34
|11
|10
|21
|13
|7
|34.7%
|MacKenzie Weegar
|34
|8
|11
|19
|31
|15
|-
