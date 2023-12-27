The Seattle Kraken, Matthew Beniers among them, meet the Calgary Flames on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, at Scotiabank Saddledome. Looking to wager on Beniers' props versus the Flames? Scroll down for stats and information.

Matthew Beniers vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Beniers Season Stats Insights

Beniers' plus-minus rating this season, in 18:17 per game on the ice, is -15.

In five of 35 games this season, Beniers has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Beniers has a point in 12 of 35 games this year, with multiple points in six of them.

Beniers has an assist in 10 of 35 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability that Beniers hits the over on his points over/under is 51.2%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Beniers has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Beniers Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 111 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-9) ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 35 Games 5 18 Points 2 5 Goals 1 13 Assists 1

