Will Ryker Evans find the back of the net when the Seattle Kraken square off against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Ryker Evans score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Evans stats and insights

Evans is yet to score through eight games this season.

He has not faced the Flames yet this season.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 111 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.9 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+

ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

